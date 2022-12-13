Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 582,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $288,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $418.28 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $768.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

