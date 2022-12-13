Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 2,568 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Zoetis worth $567,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $156.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.35. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

