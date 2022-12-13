Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 10,461 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $193,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of VTI opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

