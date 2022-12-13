Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,603,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure accounts for about 1.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $105,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,986. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.47.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.