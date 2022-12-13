Brokerages Set TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target at $26.07

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSP. Robert W. Baird lowered TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered shares of TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,340,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TuSimple by 18.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,099,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,027 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,735,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,684,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. TuSimple has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $39.89.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 4,697.76% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TuSimple will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

