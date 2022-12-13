Brokerages Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Target Price at $60.80

Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

SHAK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shake Shack Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $79.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60.

Insider Activity

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,656,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after purchasing an additional 318,266 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 313,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,929,000 after buying an additional 200,222 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 169,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

