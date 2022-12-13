Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $83.50

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

