Brokerages Set LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price at $93.00

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,347,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,435,108,000 after purchasing an additional 271,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,095,052,000 after buying an additional 198,318 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,570,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,086,816,000 after buying an additional 272,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,392,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,629,000 after acquiring an additional 360,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $86.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

