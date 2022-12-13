Brokerages Set Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Target Price at $60.13

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Stephens began coverage on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Trading Down 0.9 %

GKOS opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.