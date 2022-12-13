Brokerages Set F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Target Price at $190.23

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.23.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $239,518.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,645 shares of company stock worth $2,108,447. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5

F5 Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1,216.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,867 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $237,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,932,000 after acquiring an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,834,000 after acquiring an additional 416,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at about $47,457,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 14.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 stock opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.24. F5 has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that F5 will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

