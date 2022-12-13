Brokerages Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target at $53.58

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EPR shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $40.68 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $56.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

