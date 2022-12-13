Brokerages Set American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price at $38.60

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $497,678.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 1.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,633,000 after acquiring an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after acquiring an additional 374,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,766 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMH opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

