Brokerages Set ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target at $24.29

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

ACMR has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACM Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ACM Research from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

ACM Research stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $474.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.86. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.24. ACM Research had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $133.71 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Haiping Dun sold 35,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $297,806.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 890,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 166.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in ACM Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

