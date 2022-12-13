Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.08% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $53,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.