Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $650.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AVGO. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $669.05.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $556.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.08. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.89%.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.