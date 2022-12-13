Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $555.00 at Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $669.05.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $556.63 on Friday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom will post 36.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

