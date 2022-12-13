Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 70.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.05.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $556.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 61.89%.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.