Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Short Interest Down 53.8% in November

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRAC remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Get Broad Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broad Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $9,298,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,418,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,945,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broad Capital Acquisition by 30.3% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broad Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,487,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.