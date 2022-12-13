Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $60,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 23,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,032,193. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.33. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

