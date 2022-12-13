Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Brink’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE BCO opened at $58.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.42.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brink’s will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Brink’s by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brink’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Brink’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

