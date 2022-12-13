Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the November 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,634. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $26.47.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 10th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

