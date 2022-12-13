BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $83,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 181,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 21,219 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 77,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 40.5% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 273,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 78,837 shares in the last quarter.

BCTXW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.73. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

