Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.1% from the November 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Braveheart Resources Price Performance

Shares of RIINF remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,878. Braveheart Resources has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the 100% owned Bull River Mine located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia.

