Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 216.7% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brambles Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Brambles stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $16.37. 329,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Brambles has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

