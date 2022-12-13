Braintrust Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $75.94 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00005327 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Braintrust has a total market cap of $75.94 million and $648,081.32 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Braintrust alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00515402 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.90 or 0.05072149 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.03 or 0.30537812 BTC.

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Braintrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Braintrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Braintrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Braintrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.