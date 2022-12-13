Brahman Capital Corp. Sells 6,535 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Brahman Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,171,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,535 shares during the quarter. Green Dot comprises about 3.5% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 2.18% of Green Dot worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Dot by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Green Dot by 11.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Green Dot by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Green Dot from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Green Dot from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Green Dot Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.19. 757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,003. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

