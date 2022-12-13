Brahman Capital Corp. Sells 40,093 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Brahman Capital Corp. cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40,093 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 2.1% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 101.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,773,000 after purchasing an additional 28,899 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 205.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV traded up $8.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,588. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.71 and a 200-day moving average of $211.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.