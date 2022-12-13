BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $31,062.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at $209,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,974. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.30.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $506.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.30 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 37.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after buying an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 5,386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 875,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,767,000 after purchasing an additional 859,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,013,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 233,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on BOKF shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on BOK Financial from $113.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.83.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

