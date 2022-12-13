BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Up 304.5% in November

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, an increase of 304.5% from the November 15th total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 449,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 46.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 2.2 %

DHF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,626. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

