BNB Price Reaches $272.98 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. BNB has a total market cap of $43.67 billion and $1.02 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $272.98 or 0.01590944 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,968,167 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
