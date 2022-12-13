BNB (BNB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.90 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $272.14 or 0.01531001 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $43.53 billion and $1.90 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,968,027 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,968,135.02641383 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 267.04870141 USD and is down -5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1150 active market(s) with $1,189,642,916.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.