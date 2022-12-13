BNB (BNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.30 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $270.66 or 0.01526726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $43.30 billion and $1.93 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,968,027 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

