BMO Capital Markets Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$54.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.06.
Suncor Energy Stock Up 2.1 %
TSE SU traded up C$0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$42.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,011,028. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$28.77 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.97 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.14.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
