Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 74,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.
About Bluestone Resources
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bluestone Resources (BBSRF)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bluestone Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluestone Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.