Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BBSRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 74,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,876. Bluestone Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold project located in southeastern Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

