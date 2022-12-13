Block (NYSE:SQ) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $93.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Block to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Block from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.18 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average of $67.56. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $181.10.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,871,062.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,871,062.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,699,339.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 412,842 shares of company stock valued at $24,966,863. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Block by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Block by 42,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 66,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 816.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.