BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

