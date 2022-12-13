BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

