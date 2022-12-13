BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MYN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
