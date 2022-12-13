BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MIY opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

