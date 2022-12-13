BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 328.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 136,003 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.