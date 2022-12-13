BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
