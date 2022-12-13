BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Up 531.1% in November

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 531.1% from the November 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 55.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

BYM opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

