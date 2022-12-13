Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the November 15th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,381,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,257. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $15.22.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Dividend Announcement

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.