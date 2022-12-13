BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.30. 65,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,757. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after buying an additional 17,644 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

