BitShares Achieves Market Cap of $27.72 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 13th. During the last week, BitShares has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $27.72 million and $1.96 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitShares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00024871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005421 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001947 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007645 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,774,339 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.