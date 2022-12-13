Bitcoin SV Hits 24 Hour Volume of $122.23 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $46.76 or 0.00272344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $900.23 million and $122.23 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,171.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.23 or 0.00612799 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00049826 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000660 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,250,089 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
