Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Price Hits $5.34 on Top Exchanges (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $5.34 or 0.00031094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $65.12 million and $1.88 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,205,112 tokens. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official website for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.19518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 5.35021887 USD and is down -9.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $5,496,418.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

