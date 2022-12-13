Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00003080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $28.66 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00260288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00084885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00057576 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001164 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

