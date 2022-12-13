Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $263.43 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $263.43 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $15.04 or 0.00084885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00260288 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00057576 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

