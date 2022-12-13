Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 974,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Bit Brother Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTB traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 32,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Bit Brother has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.67.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Limited engages in the specialty tea product distribution and retail business in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company offers tea-based beverages, including fresh milk tea, fruit tea, milk cap tea, etc.; light meals comprising salads, sandwiches, pasta, steak, burritos, and other healthy options; and pastries consisting of fresh baked bread, fresh baked cakes, frosting cakes, etc.

