Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 15th total of 974,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Bit Brother Stock Performance
BTB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.53. 32,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,200. Bit Brother has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.
About Bit Brother
