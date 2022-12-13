Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 501 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,146,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,376 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,378,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,780 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 64,777,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,558,000 after buying an additional 2,523,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 947.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,200,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,472,000 after buying an additional 1,085,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

